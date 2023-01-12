Many thanks for Jan. 7 Insight section
To the Editor:
My heartfelt thanks for the Insight section in the weekend Times of Jan. 7. Three columnists — diverse topics — and all three make valid points that should be read by everyone.
Ms. Sutherland discusses our beautiful Seneca Lake and its mid-shore neighbors — Dresden and Willard; Mr. Del Plato passes along valuable information and advice about the state of politics in our country; and Publisher Cutillo reinforces the importance and necessity of supporting community newspapers to help keep us informed.
I strongly urge every reader to make sure they have read each and every one of these pieces.
GARY B. XAVIER
Ovid