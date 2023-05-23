Many thanks to those who donated in SF
To the Editor:
The Mynderse Academy Class of 2023 Parents Group would like to thank everyone who donated to our GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for new brackets and banners for our graduates. The brackets will be permanently installed on our downtown light poles for future graduating classes.
So many people donated, including parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, family friends, and local businesses. It really was a community effort! We look forward to seeing the banners of our graduates proudly displayed on Fall Street this year and for years to come.
Best wishes to the Class of 2023!
TONI COSTANTINO MEEKS JENNIFER KUPLINSKI WICK
Seneca Falls