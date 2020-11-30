Many ways to donate to Salvation Army this year
To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated countless lives throughout our community.
Due to this crisis, even more people will turn to The Salvation Army of Geneva for help this holiday season.
We are facing a dire situation. While needs have soared by more than 50%, our traditional Red Kettles will be limited this year because of social distancing and health precautions. That, plus fewer people carrying cash and visiting brick-and-mortar stores, means fewer opportunities for them to donate through traditional Red Kettles.
You can help us reach our Christmas Campaign goal of $40,000. This year, we are making it very easy for you to donate. Each Red Kettle sign will have a QR code and Apple/Google Pay options making it convenient for you to donate from your mobile device. You can also Text “GENEVA” to 91999, mail checks to Salvation Army of Geneva at PO Box 532, 41 North St., Geneva, NY 14456 or donate online at http://bit.ly/tsageneva.
Also, for the first time ever, Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army for a Round Up campaign at registers and online.
These are just a few examples of how you can donate.
But, why should you donate?
Well, your donations will provide urgently needed food, housing and utility assistance and holiday care to struggling families, children and seniors in our community.
Thank you for brightening their spirits this Christmas,
DOM VEDORA
Advisory Board Chairman, The
Salvation Army of Geneva