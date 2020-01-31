To the Editor:
It’s no surprise that the countering group of Feminists Choosing Life of New York, who had a hospitality stand handing out bottles of water and homemade cookies, gleaned zero coverage in the Finger Lakes Times. However, it is important for those who did not attend, to know that the March for Women in Seneca Falls was not reflective of ALL women.
With the exception of the FCLNY, the women who marched was a gathering of angry, deluded, Trump-hating, selfish slogan slinging, abortion advocating women, not true feminists. True feminists seek to return to the grassroots of pro-life feminism through education and activism. And there are millions of pro-life feminists among the rank and file of politicians and publications.
“You can find them in the minds, convictions, and daily lives of millions of women in the United States who support, without question or conflict, meeting the needs of both women and unborn children," said Helen Alvare, professor of law at George Mason University.
True feminism seeks the good of the other, whether it is the life of a preborn child, the rescue of a women from the violence of human trafficking, protecting someone from the violence of the death penalty, or supporting a suicide minded person to choose life.
Perhaps one of the greatest pro-life feminist quotes ever to be written or spoken came from Susan B. Anthony in her Social Purity speech in1895: “When the mother of Christ shall be made the true model of womanhood and motherhood, when the office of maternity shall be held sacred … then and only then will the earth see a new order of men and women, prone to good rather than evil.”
COLLEEN KELLY SPELLECY
Webster