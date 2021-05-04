To the Editor:
I was disgusted with Mr. Freedman's Guest Appearance about Marshall Farms (Finger Lakes Times, March 13, "Choose kindness over cruelty").
He has no right to falsely accuse them. They have done great research for mankind. I have been in their facilities. Every animal had ample room to run, companions or environmental enrichment and was clean. They have personal vets to monitor the animals, and it was bright, the air fresh.
Example: I bought a hair regrowth treatment for my husband. After he decided he's OK without hair, I decided to use the other 3/4 bottle on my dog with the same problem. Within a short time, he started having strange symptoms and was critically ill. The vet confirmed it was side effects of the cream — swollen paws, tremors, heart problems, lethargy and probably more he couldn't tell us. He ended up dying, and I'm sure glad it wasn't my hubby.
We need places like Marshalls!
AUTUMN ANDREWS
Clyde