Marxist ideology drives wedges between people
To the Editor:
Mandated policies of gender identity are one more step toward Marxist ideology. Gender identity forces are utilizing Marxist techniques to silence dissenters and to push for a consensus of conformity. Such propaganda results in dismissing the unnaturalness of gender identity and embracing a sense of misguided solidarity.
According to the gender identity view, human identity is self-proclaimed and therefore self-defined. We know from basic science (biology) and the Natural Law that each person is created male or female at the moment of conception. Sex and other personal characteristics are objectively given, not subjectively chosen. No amount of hormone therapy or surgical intervention can manufacture a man into a woman. Educational institutions that affirm someone in an identity at odds with their God-given sex is falsely educating. And each person born male or female is loved and valued by that Creator in the totality of their body.
If educators are supporting a child’s preoccupation with being someone other than their true self, then they are gravely misleading and confusing a child about who he or she truly is. Using gender-affirming pronouns reinforces a person’s rejection of truth. State mandates that compel such directives and language with the threat of withdrawing job security or school funding are unjust and constitute moral blackmail.
The Marxist ideology’s intention, which is to cause “class struggle” and to drive ideological wedges between people, is destructive. Educators who stray from teaching the truth and indoctrinate with Marxist ideas have lost their way and are dragging their students into a similar mired lie.
COLLEEN KELLY SPELLECY
Webster