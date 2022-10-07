Maybe 2nd Amendment wasn’t meant for everyone
To the Editor:
And suddenly, neocons are deeply concerned about the 2nd Amendment rights of the poor and destitute, as evidenced by one Rodger Backus (“Voters supporting gun rights must be heard,” FLT, Sept. 27).
Mr. Backus claims new regulation will prevent “a large percentage of people from exercising their second amendment rights.” Well, thing is, a pretty large percentage of American citizens have already been denied exercising their so-called “constitutional right” to firearms. This is due mostly to conviction of non-violent, and completely victimless crimes. Millions of Americans have been disarmed for crimes that did not involve firearms in any way. And that’s to say nothing of those wrongly convicted, or those forced to enter a guilty plea for a reduced sentence, knowing full well of their innocence, but unable to afford legal council.
This is a point I never (and I mean never) see mentioned by the “guns and freedom” crowd. I understand it must be uncomfortable for them to consider. It requires thought antithetical to their ingrained biases. Could it be innocent people regularly suffer at the hands of an amoral and monetized judicial automaton? Maybe the 2nd amendment was never meant for everyone? Could it possibly be ... the wealthy, landed-gentry behind the Constitution’s crafting preferred certain demographics not have access to firearms? I mean, it’s almost as if the founding fathers owned human beings as property.
Instead, we get these crocodile tears shed over those poor low-income citizens living in crime-ridden neighborhoods in cities. Never mind that in the same sentence, people like Mr. Backus will tell you how those low-income, inner-city people are, in fact, the criminals you need to be fearful of. There is a pattern here for those paying attention. And those paying attention don’t fall so easily for red herrings and feigned concern.
JOE DiCICCO
Romulus