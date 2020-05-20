To the Editor:
We were told often awhile back that the economy was great. This while the federal budget has run a deficit for many years. When was that bill going to be paid? Then this virus hit.
Now we see so many businesses failing. For some of the big guys it has become an opportunity for maximize greed. One report recently said that a large retailer was going to give the top administrators million-dollar payouts and then declare bankruptcy. I do feel sorry for the local stores and restaurants but not for those abusers.
Listen to Dave Ramsey who gives financial advice. One of his early steps is to set aside 3 to 6 months in savings to cover emergency expenses. For some of these failing stores, etc., it seems that they are counting on next week's income to cover last week's expenses.
If that is the way the system works, then the economy was definitely not great.
JOE IOCCO
Geneva