To the Editor:
I heard that near the end of the Trump administration people in the White House were being very polite to each other. They were walking around saying “pardon me."
Presidents before Trump had sometimes pardoned a lot of people. But they often were not someone the president knew personally. An example is someone who had committed a serious crime when they were young and then spent decades in prison. Now they were old and feeble and not a threat to anyone anymore. Unfortunately, the taxpayer is going to have to support them for the rest of their life. But it is cheaper and far more efficient to support them in a group home or a nursing home or a medical setting of some kind as opposed to a maximum security prison. Thus, a pardon would be useful for all concerned.
Trump, on the other hand, pardoned a lot of people who were his possible cohorts in crime.
In the future I suggest the president only be allowed to pardon someone with the approval of the Senate. The Senate may decide to hold hearings on this proposed pardon. So the public would be fully aware of who the president wanted to pardon before he did and could potentially express their opinion. Even if the Senate was controlled by the same political party as the president, senators would be reluctant to pardon someone when it was obvious the president had only his own personal interest in such a move.
Trump performed many outrageous acts in his four years in office. Pardoning large numbers of people on his last day was just his final outrageous act before the door hit him in the you know where on his way out for the last time.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo