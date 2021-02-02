Mayor: Proposed Local Law concerning in some aspects
To the Editor:
Please let me start with my utmost respect for Chief Passalacqua and his ability to develop a department that is very understanding of the situations in Geneva and nationally. I also advocate strongly against police brutality and racial profiling. I can honestly say that the Chief and his staff not only understand these challenges but embrace the expectation to maintain law and not violate human rights.
The current Local Law concerns me in a few aspects. The areas of concern are: establishing a discipline matrix, board member qualifications, training (not being mandatory) and possible interference with the Chief’s ability to manage discipline in a timely manner. I also feel this board is being tasked with several functions right out of the gate that are well beyond accepting complaints for review. This should be the initial responsibility of the board, and other responsibilities could be added (such as policy recommendations).
My greatest concern is how Council has reacted to national events. In July Council passed six resolutions. I will not go into detail, but my concern is that this was done hastily and the end results will not be the best for our community. Resolutions passed have not been implemented because they exceed the capacity of Council, staff and the community. These resolutions were passed ahead of the Governor’s orders on how to implement reforms in policing policies.
The Geneva Police Reform Collective is the correct way to work through policy changes and implement a review board. The community as a whole and all the stakeholders involved should have worked together to develop a LL that fits Geneva and starts in the right direction. The way this is being implemented, it does not have the initial support to be embraced to create effective change. The resistance based on council’s actions have alienated individuals and stakeholders creating division. Unfortunately this division will be the first obstacle in making policing policy changes effective to obtain the overall goal mentioned in the beginning of this response. When we work together we can create amazing changes.
My last concern is litigation based on the current LL. In my opinion it exposes the city and will cost major dollars in legal fees that will ultimately be the burden of the taxpayers. It is our responsibility to always keep this as a high priority. This is not a reason to shy away from changes, but to implement changes in a manner that are not exposing and align with legal advice.
STEVE VALENTINO
Mayor, City of Geneva