Mayor’s treatment of Salamendra unacceptable
To the Editor:
This letter is in support of my closest friend, Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra.
I cannot take another year of seeing her treated like a second-class citizen on council because she holds a different opinion on police accountability than the Mayor and the majority of the male councilors. As I grapple with their responses to my friend these past three years, I see clearly that they are deeply rooted in sexism.
The worst offender of this sexism against Salamendra is the Mayor. Evidence: He has muted her voice in Zoom meetings when he didn’t like what she was saying. He mocked her private health status in a meeting among colleagues. He interrupts her and talks over her during in-person meetings, and he speaks to her like she is his subordinate.
During one Zoom meeting he actually turned off her video and audio, thus essentially kicking her out of the meeting, just because he did not agree with her opinion. He told her point-blank in yet another meeting, “You deserve no respect.”
Now you may agree with this type of treatment of another person, but I certainly do not, and it is anti-democratic at its core. I just wanted to lay the truth out there for Laura Salamendra and for the people. The people of Geneva deserve to know what sexist and anti-democratic actions our Democratic Mayor is demonstrating on council.
PENNY HANKINS
Ward 3, Geneva