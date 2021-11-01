McDonough Park is a real asset to Geneva
To the Editor:
While watching a recent City Council budget workshop, I was surprised and quite frankly perturbed to hear Councilor Burrall express interest in abandoning McDonough Park for development. He wanted to know the cost of maintaining the field to the city.
Well, Councilor Burrall, I will give you firsthand information that the investment of the city is minimal at best compared to the return to the Geneva community. Ballpark figure (pun intended), the Geneva Red Wings, in a short, two-month season, contribute better than $250,000 to the local economy.
Each season we bring 40 ballplayers to Geneva from around the country, each of whom pays $1,000 in rent to local property owners and Hobart College. At a minimum, every player spends another $1,500 for food, gas, entertainment and incidentals. Then, their families come to visit, usually for a week or two at a time. They rent hotel rooms and airbnbs, purchase three meals a day, and visit area attractions.
The Red Wings organization purchases over 90% of our food, beverage and paper supplies from local vendors. We hold free clinics for youth ballplayers, give free individual instruction, and the park is made available to local travel teams for use free of charge. I personally ready the field, announce, and run the scoreboard for those teams.
Each year, Section V utilizes our park for games. The look of awe on the faces of high school players when they walk into a stadium with advertising around the outfield, an electronic scoreboard, a PA system, and, the most often-heard comment, “they have real dugouts,” not a bench sitting behind a chainlink fence, is unmistakable.
Each year we host the PREP baseball and softball workout. For area high school players hoping to obtain an athletic scholarship for college, PREP videos each player and works with each in sending information to colleges nationwide. The most recent workout attracted 118 players and their families over a two-day clinic, all spending money on rooms and meals here.
Now, Hobart College has announced plans to bring back baseball and will be using McDonough Park for a spring and fall season, bringing more fans and tournaments to Geneva. In addition, we are working with Hobart, which has expressed its intentions to allocate funding for further improvements to what is already one of the best facilities in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
JOHN SALONE
President of Baseball Operations
Geneva Red Wings