Medicare used to be simple, efficient ... but no more
To the Editor:
Why do all seniors in Medicare ads and flyers look happy and smiling when they look at their Medicare insurance? In fact most of them, me included, would be screaming and tearing their hair out trying to understand all the confusing options.
Medicare used to be simple, have free choice of doctors, and be unbelievably efficient compared to what private insurance spends doing the same thing. Medicare pays about 80 percent of your care and you pay the rest or buy Medigap insurance to cover the difference.
But the Republican party hates efficient, well functioning publicly run programs, because those do not waste nearly enough of your payroll taxes on paying sky high wages to private insurance executives. However, they don’t quite dare take Medicare away from you directly. So, President Bush decided to create “Medicare Advantage”, where all Medicare funds (from your lifetime Medicare payroll taxes) go through wasteful, unnecessary, high-cost, private insurance firms, that limits your choice of doctors/hospitals. Medicare pays the insurance companies $10,000 or more for each “Advantage” member yearly.
Think of Medicare “Advantage” as advantage for the insurance companies, who are really the ones smiling. Sure, Medicare Advantage looks good as long as you are youngish, healthy and in low danger of having to pay the possible annual $6,700 or more out of pocket. The current administration also lures you into Advantage plans with little goodies like silver fit etc. And they make regular Medicare look a little worse, by trying to prohibit you from buying high deductible ($2,300) but much cheaper Medigap insurance. If Medicare funds run low in the future, probably due to wasteful “Advantage” plans, I believe they will make you pay yet higher premiums/co-pays, and Medicare will have been almost privatized and ruined through the back door.
Americans have, by far, the most insane and costly health insurance system in the developed world. It cost 50 percent more than in the next highest country. If somebody tried to make, for example, the French have our crazy health insurance system, they would start an instant revolution. But not docile, indoctrinated Americans. They just shut up and pay, or go bankrupt. How could anything be better than an American system??
What to do about it? Read the book: “The price we pay” by Marty Makary. Then, in the next election place your mark at ”D” — for Drive forward. Not at line “R” — for Reverse, or rather Regressive/backwards in everything of benefit for regular people.
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan