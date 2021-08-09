To the Editor:
Re: Seneca Count Board of Supervisors agrees to meet with Cayuga Nation's Clint Halftown.
I think Kyle Barnhart (Town of Lodi) understands the bigger picture. Article Six of the U.S. Constitution holds that treaties “are the supreme law of the land.” The failed legal strategies of Seneca County need to yield to an understanding of the treaties. Dragged out attempts to litigate the problems away are done.
A Clint Halftown meeting with county and state officials might help bring a better understanding of the political issues. The county and state cannot enter treaty agreements with the Cayuga Nation. Treaty obligations are owed to all the Gayogohono (Cayuga) peoples. The CAyugas' current split in leadership recognition has complicated the current situation. I believe there needs to be representation of the traditional Gayogohono under the leadership of the clan mothers. Their part in any discussions is critical.
Might does not make right. Treaties are nation to nation agreements. More than 370 ratified treaties have helped the U.S. expand its territory and led to many broken promises made to American Indians. It is time to move forward and end attempts to deny nationhood to indigenous nations within U.S. borders. American citizens need to understand that native nations have not been conquered. Treaties exist and indigenous peoples have the right to self determination.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken