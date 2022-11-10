Melville’s advocacy for nuclear strike is alarming
To the Editor:
How could the Finger Lakes Times publish a guest appearance by Donald Melville, advocating for a first nuclear strike against other nuclear equipped nations (Fear is – Kaboom; Oct. 22, FL Times). This would be the end of the world as we know it. He obviously knows nothing about nuclear weapons or their delivery systems.
We know where the Russian silo-based and aircraft-based missiles are located, and they are continuously monitored by our satellites. The Russians also know where ours are, and continuously monitor them as well. So once our missiles are launched, within minutes, Russia would launch theirs (use them or lose them is the guiding principle here). So their missiles would be long gone before ours get there, and the same would be true of theirs. Both countries would be battered by a barrage of missiles that would make the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs look like firecrackers.
It must be absolutely apparent to everyone: No one can ever win a nuclear war!
LARRY CAMPBELL
Geneva