To the Editor:
I agree partially with a recent letter defending Ms. Caitlin, the midwife facing 95 felony charges.
The Mennonite families have been great for our community. The farming, greenhouses, lovely hones, woodworking, tin/roofing. I could go on and on. In time of need, they are always there for all of us. The beautiful little children always make us smile. Our Mennonite neighbors are very dear to us.
However, the law is the law.
What would happen to anyone else if they had broken the law?
Blessings and God's peace,
PHYLLIS C. CHRISTENSEN
Penn Yan