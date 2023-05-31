Mental health and Catholic teachings
To the Editor:
As an R.N., now retired, I worked in Behavioral Health. I continue to pay close attention to the state of mental health in our country. Many of us are totally shocked by the constant headlines about people violently using guns. I have heard it reported that depression is a major underlying contributor to this growing problem.
Recently, I read a commentary by Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. As a 4th degree Knight, I am interested in what respected Catholics believe are the causes of these oh so serious problems. This commentary focused on Catholic college students struggling with anxiety and low self-esteem. Kelly got this information from a priest chaplain at one of the top universities in the United States.
The article said: “social media has caused hypersexualization, fashionable ideologies, etc., leading many young people to struggle with depression and despair as they try to make their way in a culture that has lost its moorings.” Kelly said: “the most important foundational thing parents can do to overcome these problems is to pass on the beauty of our Catholic faith to our children. It is the most powerful bulwark against the false gospels being pushed on our children. It alone can provide them with the perspective, security and confidence they will need to make sense of the world.”
My question is what is the actual cause of these problems? After all, you can’t solve a problem if you don’t know what the real problem is. I believe the problem is a lack of relevant preaching, teaching and direction in the Catholic Church from the Vatican down to the local Diocese, and finally to the front lines of the battle, led by the local parish priest. There is no relevant, clear, consistent preaching and teaching that boldly confronts and addresses the issues of the day. Parents who have not been taught cannot teach their children what they do not know.
BILL McHALE
Seneca Falls