Bell’s change in date is messing with history
To the Editor:
On Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26), I received a members-only email from the National Women’s Hall of Fame. It was an invitation to the unveiling of the “Justice Bell” at the Hall. I attended the outdoor event Sept. 1, but didn’t stay to examine the half-size bell.
Later I did some research. I learned that the Justice Bell 1) was made in 1915 in Pennsylvania and used by suffragists to promote women’s right to vote, 2) can be seen in the Washington Memorial Chapel, in the Valley Forge National Historical Park in Pennsylvania, and 3) is also known as “The Women’s Liberty Bell.”
After Labor Day I returned to Seneca Falls to photograph the replica bell and note the inscriptions on it. That Tuesday trip brought two astonishing surprises.
First, the four “Ripples of Change” centennial statues had been installed temporarily on the Generations Bank site that morning.
Second, the original inscription on the Justice Bell is changed. The original maker and date — Meneeley Bell Co, Troy, NY, MCMXV — have been replaced on the so-called “replica” bell to read: Smith’s Bell, Camby, IN, 2023.
2023? What? This is 2021. The 175th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Women’s Rights Convention, two years away, hasn’t happened. This Justice Bell was NOT made in 2023. Facts matter. Any young person seeking information may read this and wonder, “What the heck’s going on?”
Well, the answer is that the intended, permanent home for the Justice Bell is where the four “Ripples of Change” statues are now installed. After these stunning sculptures are relocated to People’s Park, their permanent home, the bell will be relocated to its permanent home on the Generations Bank owned site. When? You guessed it: in 2023.
As an historian, educator, and ordained clergywoman, I am outraged at the dissembling. It’s time for truth telling. There must be a limit to the power and money of a business to manipulate women’s history, to brand women’s achievement, for its own advantage and profit.
I respectfully ask Menzo Case, Generations Bank President and CEO, to remove the Justice Bell from the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s entrance. I ask him to store the bell in the bank’s Corporate Headquarters at 20 E. Fall Street until the 175th anniversary of the convention in 2023. This would show integrity and genuine respect for women’s equality.
If the “replica” bell remains in place at the Women’s Hall of Fame for two years, women need more than ripples of change. We need a tsunami!
REV. ALLISON STOKES, Ph.D.
Founding Director
Women’s Interfaith Institute
of the Finger Lakes
Seneca Falls