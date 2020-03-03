Minimum wage ‘COLAs’ would make all feel better
To the Editor:
Some candidates for president are calling for a $15-an-hour minimum wage. I don’t know what the right number is, but let’s take a look at the situation.
The federal minimum wage was last raised on July 24, 2009, when it went from $6.55 to $7.25 per hour, the last step of a three-step increase approved by Congress in 2007. Before 2007, the minimum wage had been stuck at $5.15 per hour for 10 years. It is still at $7.25 in 2020!
The Pelosi-led House of Representatives has voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Now it is time for Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, to allow a vote on this bill. McConnell has over 400 bills approved by the House that he is not allowing to be voted on. The Senate majority leader should not have the power to withhold votes on so many important bills, including several bills on strengthening future elections laws.
I submit that in the richest nation on earth that no one who is willing to work full-time should live in poverty.
On a related issue there is grumbling because the number of people receiving food stamps continues to grow. I say it is a related issue because even some people that work at places such as Walmart qualify for food stamps! So the taxpayer is helping to pay Walmart employees when the company should pay them a living wage.
And, some low-ranking military qualify for food stamps if they have a family and live in certain locations!
I receive a monthly retirement check from a former employer. My wife and I both receive Social Security checks. In all three of these checks we receive an annual cost-of-living increase.
I say the minimum hourly wage should be set at some reasonable higher level where its workers would not qualify for food stamps. And the minimum wage also should go up by an annual cost-of-living increase — or COLA. Then, minimum-wage workers would see annual pay increases and would feel more like a valued part of the workforce.
From Twitter I learned: If all American wealth were a pie of 10 slices, nine slices would go to the top 20 percent, while the upper middle class and the middle class share one piece between them. Everyone else gets crumbs or a bill for a future pie.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo