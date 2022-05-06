Miscalculations led to situation Ukraine
To the Editor:
World War III. That is a term that hardly ever crossed anyone’s mind before Russia invaded Ukraine. Now it is in headlines often. Will we soon have WWIII between the USA, NATO, and Russia? Or has it already started? Let’s look at how we got to this point.
The former Soviet Union (USSR) consisted of Russia and many smaller nations to its west, including half of Germany with a Berlin wall separating the two parts of Germany. This Communist empire was opposed by the USA, Canada, and many nations of western Europe in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Then, in 1989, a marvelous event occurred as the Berlin Wall came tumbling down. Over the next two years the whole Soviet Union empire collapsed. The current Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, said this was the greatest tragedy of the 20th century! He wants to rebuild the empire with himself as leader, of course.
Then, something quite unexpected happened. Donald Trump was elected president of the USA. Trump talked glowingly about Putin many times in his four years as president. Putin is obviously blackmailing Trump over something big. Trump spoke disparagingly about NATO and said it wasn’t needed anymore. If Trump got reelected again, he was going to take us out of NATO, and then Putin could have taken over all of Europe one country at a time.
When Trump didn’t get reelected, it threw a big monkey wrench in Putin’s plans, but Trump told Putin to take Ukraine anyhow. Trump told Putin the USA will complain loudly, but they wouldn’t do anything about it. Trump actually called Putin a genius for invading Ukraine!
But the Ukrainian people have been awesome in their fight to save their homeland from Russian dominance. I saw a woman being interviewed on TV who had escaped from Mariupol. She said she saw human arms hanging from trees. Dead Russian soldiers lying in the streets. Naked women, also. Hungry dogs around them.
In the age of the internet and cell phones you can’t control information as easily as you could when Putin was younger. The pen (information) is mightier than the sword (bomb). Thousands of brave people in Russia are protesting in the streets knowing they could be locked up for years for doing it. Big miscalculations were made by old men Trump and Putin, and that is how we got to where we are now.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo