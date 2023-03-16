Misinformation, made-up facts part of discourse long before now
To the Editor:
Ah! Spring cleaning. A time to flush out the cobwebs in our minds. Blow out the dust and stale air and ideas.
Bob Raymer’s letter on March 7 suggested the FLT do some spring cleaning in its oped page. What he really wants is to get rid of those columnists he disagrees with or dislikes. That’s different.
There have been a number of editorial writers with whom I disagreed, but I read them because I don’t mind being uncomfortable reading opposing or different points of view. That discomfort causes me to examine my ideas and beliefs. I may not change my mind, but at least I grok the other’s point of view.
I think the FLT editors do a good job at “refreshing” their opinion page with guest editorials to allow the “irregular contributors,” like Mr. Raymer and myself, to opine on matters of common interest. The editors offer progressive and conservative points of view, along with “the news,” fun stories, legal notices, and comics.
Misinformation and made-up facts have been part of political and social discourse long before the digital age. The media history of the United States has been filled with yellow journalism, stories that are exaggerated or sensationalized.
Regardless of the medium — print, digital, audio, video — an open and critical mind helps see whether a story is credible or fake. Despite fact-checkers, the New York Times gets it wrong too. Jason Thomas Blair resigned from the NYT in May 2003 in the wake of the discovery of frequent fabrications and plagiarism in his stories.
CNN has been called out for “bending the news.” Rep. George Santos and Fox News have been exposed for their fabrications and lies. Despite video footage of the Jan. 6 riots, some commentators and elected officials call the rioters “peaceful.”
A point of view is an accumulation of facts, values and beliefs. Pursuing the truth or understanding is a dynamic process, subject to new information and insights which might arise from a contrary opinion. What we think we know or believe are not absolute and final.
Pull up the shades, sweep open the curtains, and let the sunshine in. Open the windows of our minds and let fresh air sweep out the cobwebs and dust. Let the rain shower upon our thoughts and see what sprouts and grows. Pull the weeds and mulch the flowers and shrubs.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken