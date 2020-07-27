To the Editor:
I recently was admitted to the ER at Geneva General Hospital for intoxication and pill usage. After approximately 11 hours of detoxing, I was taken in my gurney upstairs to the ICU Psych Unit. I was never informed where I was going or even where I was. From that moment on I endured what I can only call a living nightmare.
I was mistreated horribly by nurses' aides and faculty. Your dignity is stripped and you know longer have a voice. They were on a power trip to the max.
The first aide pushed and pulled on me with my wires from IVs, blood pressure, etc. She sat across from me staring at me, tapping her feet in unison to taunt me. I watched from 7-8 at night while she let lay there with my machine going off for an hour. And that was just the beginning.
A nurse wasn't going to put on gloves to change my IV, etc. I asked what she was thinking. She informed me, "You know, I'm not required to do that."
I could go on and on but to keep this short, my voice didn't matter and my rights were taken away.
THIS NEEDS TO STOP. I've heard so many other stories. Patients were screaming on the floors, chairs were being thrown and aides were screaming at the clients.
MELISSA GRADWICK
Geneva