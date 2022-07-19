Mitchell — again — offered no solutions
To the Editor:
Pete Mitchell tried to respond (Times, July 8) to my “Guest Appearance” op-ed of June 25. He again did not provide any solutions to the criminals who possess or use guns.
I did not make errors in my writing. I gave opinions and solutions.
Pete should read what page he wrote to. He has the ability to write columns twice a month, sometimes more, and has yet to provide any solutions to gun crime except to attack law-abiding citizens and people who disagree with him.
CELIS FRANCO
Phelps