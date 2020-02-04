To the Editor:
Tracy Mitrano is running for Congress in the NY 23d Congressional District and has started a series of listening Town Halls to hear what people in the district want to see from our government, and to share what she wants to do about major issues.
The first series was about healthcare — five Town Halls in five days in Dunkirk, Jamestown, Olean, Corning and Geneva. We attended the Geneva Town Hall at the IBEW union hall where the seats and the parking lots were filled. We were glad we came early and got a seat up front.
People shared their stories about the ever-increasing cost of prescription medication, hospital care, co-pays and deductibles, premium increases, the dreaded "Doughnut Hole," and the failure to provide Medicare coverage for some necessary procedures such as dental, vision and hearing care.
Tracy will hold more listening Town Halls as her campaign goes forward and there are many issues to choose from, such as agriculture, opioid addiction, infrastructure, education. She also will be posting more information online at Mitrano2020.com. Stay tuned.
DENNIS and JANET BARRETT
Keuka Park