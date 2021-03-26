To the Editor:
In regard to abortion, Republicans seem to be more concerned about the "unborn" than the "born."
In other words, Republicans are so intent on eliminating or outlawing abortion but once a child is born their concerns seem to end. Specifically, in the latest federal stimulus bill, all Republican senators voted against a bill which would help families with children to get out of poverty through tax credits, help with food, medical, and child care needs as well as educational needs.
So Republicans seem to be saying and acting along the lines that if you are an unborn child we are definitely concerned but if you are born our concern ends.
JOHN McCLOSKEY
Retired state psychologist, Seneca Falls