Modify Electoral College, but keep it
To the Editor:
You printed an interesting letter about the Electoral College on Nov. 27 from Larry Peterson of Waterloo.
I say modify the Electoral College, yes, but please think twice before you try to throw it out entirely. It’s a bulwark against “mob rule,” if you will, and a protection against an endless, endless search for the last individual vote.
You can’t just take popular-vote totals from the past and say they would have been the same under different rules. Those of us in New York state (and California and Texas) know that under the present system, our states will almost certainly go where they have in the past.
So, I personally felt free to cast a “protest vote,” in my case for the Libertarian Party candidate.
However, had majority vote been the law of the land, I would have voted for anyone — yes, even Attila the Hun — to help defeat a particular major-party candidate.
And, of course, the campaigning would have been different (the real point of Mr. Peterson’s letter, I think).
So, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water,” as they say. Modify/improve the Electoral College rather than trashing it.
GAIL EYER
Dundee