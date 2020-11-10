Mom’s death made harder by our current world
To the Editor:
The pandemic became real for me in mid-March, when work closed, grocery trips became full of anxiety, and life felt like it was heading down a frightening and unpredictable track.
I experienced a personal shift at that time as well, as my partner and I decided we would refrain from visiting family for the duration of the crisis — a period we hoped would prove brief. Under normal circumstances, we’d make the trip to Fredonia to see my parents once every couple of weekends at most, or once every couple of months at least, depending on what was going on in all our lives. We’d go for Sunday dinners and watch movies or TV shows that my mom had been saving to experience with us.
My mom, Roberta, was an English teacher for over 20 years, until a lymphoma diagnosis in 2014 forced her, regretfully, to take an early retirement, just as I was preparing to move to Penn Yan to embark on my own career. It was her ongoing struggle with cancer, more than anything, that informed my decision to stay away. It was too dangerous for her, to risk bringing a deadly virus into her home and into contact with her embattled immune system.
No one can say for certain what would have been different if we’d had different leadership in this country over the past years. The pandemic would have still happened, of course. But it seems likely that it would have been less severe, and that its duration would have been somewhat shorter, if we’d had a president at the national helm with greater qualities of intelligence, selflessness, and honor. The evidence is in the way many other nations have more successfully managed their own crises.
My mother died Aug. 28. Her condition worsened unexpectedly, and then she was gone. I don’t know how many opportunities I would have taken to spend time with her if it had been safe to do so. We so often have cause to regret the choices we make. But what I can say with certainty to every blinkered “culture warrior” who made a political issue out of wearing masks or social distancing, to every 2nd Amendment fetishist who cheered on the acts of intimidation at the capitals of states whose leaders tried to do the right thing, to every last Trump supporter whose ill-informed subservience prolonged this disaster: I will always blame you for the time I lost with my mother. And I will never forgive you.
My mother was an incredible teacher, an amazing gift to hundreds of students, a woman whose progressive, humanistic lessons and examples will continue to ripple for generations, well beyond the paltry inculcation of intolerance and division preached by your adored leader. One of her greatest lessons to me was that the powerful should always be uncomfortable, must always be uncomfortable. And that, Trump supporters, is what you’re feeling right now — not anger or indignation, as you might be tempted to misinterpret it. That’s what it is, that awkward shifting in your seat, that thin sheen of perspiration seeping from your pores — you are uncomfortable in the harsh light of this truth. And that discomfort is how you can tell that you are on the wrong side of politics, of history, and indeed, of morality. Embrace that discomfort, and seek to do better.
ALEX ANDRASIK
Penn Yan