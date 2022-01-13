Moms for Liberty stands against mandates
To the Editor:
A new year and the chance for positive change is here. Moms for Liberty-Wayne County parents, families and community members across our county are ready to do just that.
It is time we come together to stand for choice. The current New York state mandates and proposed new legislation are a direct violation of our U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of the land. Specifically, the 9th Amendment — the enumeration of rights — and the 14th Amendment — no law may abridge privilege or deprive due process, or deny equal protection of laws. Further, 5 U.S. Code 7311— loyalty and striking; 18 U.S. Code 241 — conspiracy against rights; 18 U.S. Code 242 — deprivation of rights; 21 U.S. Code 360bbb-3 — conditions of EUA medical services.
Gov. Hochul, on Jan. 6, couldn’t and didn’t threaten legal action against newly elected County Supervisor Blakeman of Nassau County, instead only threatening removal of funding. If declaring these mandates unlawful and demanding local school boards take back choice, then he would have been threatened within the law. That is a political move, not legal.
Hochul herself admitted school districts have the choice to make mandates optional. She uses the New York State Education Department and the threat of removing funding instead. That is telling, is it not? Do we not want to be a community of laws? Do we want to have leaders who ignore it? And do we truly believe she will remove funding? Is this lawful?
Knowledge is power. Fear enslaves us.
JENNIFER WILLIAMS
Chapter Chair
Moms for Liberty-Wayne County, NY