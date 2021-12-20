Montesanto’s penalty was a slap on wrist
To the Editor:
If you want to see evidence of white privilege, you don’t need to look at the contentious acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Instead, you only need to look at a former Geneva police officer: Jack Montesanto.
Jack, in his role as an “officer of the peace,” assaulted a woman and choked her. While he was found guilty, his sentence is … 15 days behind bars and three years of “probation.” Seriously? That’s a slap on the wrist. That’s telling everyone that our lives are worth less than the life of a police officer.
He was in a position of power. A position of responsibility. He took advantage of that position and power. He could have killed the woman he assaulted.
Don’t tell me that he was held accountable. He wasn’t. Not in any real sense of the word. He’ll be sitting comfortable in his house while the woman he choked will be worried that it could happen again. What’s worse, because cops are protected the way they are, all Jack has to do is go to a different county or state and he can become a cop again if he so wishes.
In New York, he can apply for a “Certificate of Good Conduct” and he’s clear. His “right” to be a police officer is restored. Oh, and he gets to spend his weekend with his family, and he’ll be home for Christmas.
This isn’t “justice.” This is a joke. The judge who handed this sentence down, Judge Jackie Sisson Sherry, did a disservice to the entire community.
Oh, and to Montesanto’s attorney, I understand that defending people accused of crimes is your job, but those tears on your client’s face are crocodile tears. He’s upset because he got a slap on the wrist, not because of his actions. He absolutely is a threat to the community if he gets so upset that he begins choking a person for yelling at him. That is abusive conduct, and it’s probably not the first time he’s done something like that.
JOSHUA METHENEY
Geneva