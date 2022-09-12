More Dems in office and we won’t have a U.S.
To the Editor:
Why do we have such high inflation? How about high food prices? How about high everything prices and severe lack of baby formula? The simple, correct answer is that it’s all on Joe Biden.
During his basement campaign he promised to end fossil fuels in the USA. In his first few executive orders he did just that. Fact-check if you want. Next, after gas and diesel hit 40-year highs, he said he would do everything he could to bring the cost down. Instead of returning us to energy independence. He stands on the podium and lies like a rug. He told oil companies to produce more but didn’t tell us that many refineries were converted to biofuel production. He also didn’t tell us that more severe restrictions were placed on oil exploration and production.
This anti-inflation bill is a joke on us. We need more border guards and the wall completed, not 87,000 new IRS agents. There are only about 700 billionaires in this country. Who do you think they are going to audit? That’s right, you who can’t afford gas and food.
He has been in office for the last 50 years and has done nothing right yet except make himself rich, thanks to China, Russia, and Ukraine. Don’t forget he’s pushing green, but we don’t have the infrastructure to support it. No cognitive thought.
Put some more Dems in office and we won’t have a country.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons