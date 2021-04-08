To the Editor:
In reference to the March 23 opinion piece by Sarah Baker of the Chicago Tribune, "Protecting robust voting rights laws requires a robust army of voting rights lawyers":
Robust army of voting lawyers, really? How about just establishing common sense. Haven't lawyers created a world (in the United States) where nothing makes sense? Haven't we seen enough of Sidney Powell, William Barr, and Rudolph Giuliani?
The Republican senators, many of whom are lawyers, vote without a review of evidence yet they take an oath do otherwise.
No, Ms. Baker, more lawyers results in too many chefs and not not enough cooks with the pot boiling over.
We need more common citizens to review their Constitution and take part in the democratic system which is NOT a spectator sport.
JAMES BOBRESKI
Penn Yan