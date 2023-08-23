More to marina story than meets the eye
To the Editor:
In response to Councilwoman Laura Salamendra’s “Letter to the Editor” on the subject of a marina at our lakefront versus infrastructure repairs:
Miss Salamendra fails to mention that Geneva was awarded grant money for a marina before the current City Council.
Grant money is a sum of money given by the government that may only be used for the intended purpose. According to the rules of any government issued grants, the money expended will have to be reimbursed if the project does not get completed.
It is not a Republican vs. Democrat issue, as she would have voters believe.
With so many properties in this city exempt from paying property taxes we must be creative and resourceful in bringing revenue into our city. Revenue needed for infrastructure upgrades.
Salamendra also mentions the flooding issues on Oak Street and implies lack of city response. If anyone drove by Oak Street a while ago you may have noticed the huge vehicles (trucks) working to resolve the issues with flooding.
We as citizens must be aware of half-truths that will be spreading like wildfires just to sway voters.
We must remember that articles published under “Opinion” or “Letters to the Editor” are nothing more than the author’s personal opinion.
Just my opinion.
MARY PASSALACQUA
Geneva