No easy solutions for city’s winter parking
To the Editor:
Because my property lacks a driveway, my household is one of those which relies on on-street parking. The nearest access to alternate side of the street parking is a quarter-mile away. And experience has shown that residents of that area object to having their favorite parking spaces preempted.
Though it only happened once, a quart of duck sauce dumped on my windshield was memorable.
I have always been careful to follow city directives during winter storms and now have a friend’s house where I can park in an emergency, but I believe the city needs to be more understanding, as well as creative, in predicting as well as dealing with inevitable problems. Sometimes, people are away on vacation when a storm hits — you can tell by the unshoveled sidewalk, as well as a buried car (a dead giveaway for house-breakers, if you ask me). Residents can be elderly, sick, post-surgery, or otherwise unable to deal with the situation when it comes up.
I haven’t had any youth come by and offer to dig me out in years (and they used to). Now, as a senior citizen, I’d gladly pay $20 to $30 to have my sidewalk cleared after a big storm!
Towing vehicles would indeed be a wake-up call, but better first to check and see if the owner needs help. Establish a registry where people can put their name and be linked to someone with a shovel or a snowblower at an agreed-upon rate of pay. That would be a start. As would setting up and managing more safe, legal parking options.
KIT FALLON
Geneva