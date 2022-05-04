Most get along fine without a landfill
To the Editor:
How much is Seneca Meadows paying Sandy Farnsworth to be their spokeswoman? You would think from her recent letter to the editor (Times, April 13) that the Dump was a Seneca Falls gold mine. Maybe she doesn’t know the rest of the area cities and towns are surviving without a Dump.
Yes, the Dump hurts tourism and smells like a cesspool. Between dump trucks and garbage trucks, the traffic is terrible.
Then there’s Mr. Black passing out graft to every organization as if he were Robin Hood. Then there’s the propaganda ads telling just how great the smelly Dump is to the community. Maybe Sandy doesn’t realize most of the employees at the Dump don’t even live in Seneca County.
Life can go on without the Seneca Meadows Dump, whether Sandy knows it. Apparently, she has a horse in the race or something else.
DON NILES
Phelps