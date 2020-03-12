To the Editor:
I would like to respond to your article concerning the Waterloo Town meeting last month concerning the proposal put forth by Seneca Meadows landfill asking for rezoning of some of the town's property — specifically Burgess Road, Routes 56&20 and Hecker Road.
It's true that not too many people got up to speak against the issue, even though I'm sure there were more who were were too shy to speak up.
But, most of the people that supported the rezoning were employees of Seneca Meadows. That was not addressed in your article. They are definitely going to support their employer.
It was brought to my attention by a friend at the meeting that Seneca Meadows purchased several homes along Burgess Road and then sold them to employees at a relatively low price. Why not check into that issue?
GEORGIE ARNO
Waterloo