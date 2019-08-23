To the Editor:
Re: Musical Memories (Times, Sunday, Aug. 18):
Bless the Finger Lakes Times. Wife Pat and I got published, 16 column inches, we are famous, our peeps clamor for an autographed first edition. We were really impressed by the poignancy and humor of the other contributors; am sure there was no embellishment. However, some tales do get better each time they are told.
Editor Cutillo, love your musical memories. You quoted Kerouac, "Music Is Truth." He left us rather unexpectedly in '69. The strife of the '60s made it my least favorite decade of the 20th century, but we had our amusing distractions.
As a little kid I learned how to put a 78 on the parents' record player, and I still spin vinyl. On Saturday nights at 9 they would roll back the living room scatter rug and dance to Larry Welk, as they called him.
Mom made me dance with her, how I miss her embrace now.
And bless Peter Fonda, may he be the eternal "Easy Rider."
Thanks for the lift!
WOODY STENZ
Penn Yan
