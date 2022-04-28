My own safety is my personal responsibility
To the Editor:
OK, I get the Left is anti-2nd Amendment — they have been forever — but today they are also anti-1st Amendment. Just look at what they have done to silence people on Twitter and Facebook and Google.
The Left is blind to the truth that our Founding Fathers were very careful in protecting our God-given rights. One of those is the right to self-defense.
It is very hard for a smaller woman or a senior citizen to defend themselves against a larger male or younger assailant without resorting to some type of weapon. Probably a handgun for most of us, but out here in the country, where the response time of a law enforcement officer might be as much as a HALF-HOUR, it could also be a rifle or shotgun. When I hear an unusual noise outside at night in the dark, even from wild animals, I am not checking it out without some sort of protection.
Mr. Lazzaro stated that NO ONE SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO OWN A GUN unless they meet STRICT SPECIAL CONDITIONS. And who would decide if someone meets this SPECIAL CONDITIONS? Surely Mr. Lazzaro would want to be the one to decide that, and I am just as firmly against him ever deciding anything for me. Living in the country and enjoying the outdoors means I must provide for my own safety.
In places out west, it can take police over an hour to respond to some residences. Our Founding Fathers understood that each individual in an emergency is responsible for their own safety. Police CANNOT be everywhere all the time. Our courts have stated that the police can NOT be held responsible for failing to be at the scene of an attack to prevent it. It is physically impossible for the police to be everywhere all the time. The COURTS have therefore stated that each individual is responsible for their own safety.
I am sure Mr. Lazzaro must feel safe only while locked in his house. I, however, do not intend to live in a city next to the police department or lock inside for the rest of my life. I WILL take my safety as my personal responsibility, just as the courts of this country have stated.
RODGER BACKUS
Phelps