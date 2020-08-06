This letter was submitted to the Geneva City Council to communicate the Geneva Area Branch NAACP’s position on the comments of Councilor Frank Gaglianese on July 19, 2020.
The NAACP officially calls for the immediate resignation of Councilor Frank Gaglianese.
We understand from several sources and the apology of Frank Gaglianese that on July 19, Councilor Gaglianese made several comments that were unbecoming of the office of a Geneva City Councilor.
More specifically, he said:
“This is what the silent majority is all about. This is the country ... not the minority ... not the little squawkers that think that their voice is being heard — it's not ... this is what it's all about — keep poking the bear and more people like this will be coming out.”
" ... The college did their whole thing? For police accountability? If I could have got a gun and shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody … disgusting.”
“I don’t even need to hear anything; my vote is no.”
We are deeply troubled by the comments made by Councilor Gaglianese and feel that he is no longer fit to represent our great city. The words used by Councilor Gaglianese were not a “slip of the tongue” or brought about by “frustration." his words appear to be strategically planned, premeditated, preconceived, and placed such that his allies could hear across the state of New York. It is our sincerest belief that the words used by Councilor Gaglianese (in context) have become the “code” and underpinning language that supports the continual nurturing and sustaining of racism across our nation.
And then, to add language similar to that of a terrorist — “I could have got a gun and shot the squares on my computer screen and killed everybody … disgusting” — is unthinkable.
Councilor Gaglianese also admitted that he is not representing his constituency as a councilor at large. He does not even need to hear it, he is voting no. So no matter what his constituency says, he is voting no.
Councilor Gaglianese’s attempt at an apology was marred and rendered useless by the fact that he flaunted his “Thin Blue Line” in our faces as a show of solidarity with those who he assumed he was defending. Similar to Councilor Gaglianese — “We don’t even need to hear anything” our vote is that he must go.
The only way for the Geneva City Council to move forward with the business of the city and to heal is for Councilor Gaglianese to resign. His actions are currently a negative reflection on him and him alone, but if he does not resign his actions will become the standard for what the Geneva City Council believes is acceptable behavior going forward. If he cares for this city, he will resign effective immediately.
LUCILE MALLARD
President, Geneva Area Branch NAACP