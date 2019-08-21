To the Editor:
We would like to thank the Geneva Fire Department members and McGuigan Funeral Home staff for assisting to arrange the beautiful celebration of dad’s life.
To the numbers of relatives, friends and members of the Geneva and area communities that attended the services, we sincerely appreciated your presence and kind words.
Many moments will permanently be ingrained in our hearts.
Uniformed fire department members saluting, marching, and surrounding the Chief with respect and love. Passing under the wondrous large flag hanging downtown for our procession that included many fire trucks, a red Corvette and coordinated traffic control. The ceremony at the church and gravesite that involved military honors and a very special fire radio final communication. The wonderful reception celebration at the Legion that gave us the opportunity to share stories with many.
We are thankful for these many special moments also being captured in photographs.
We always knew our dad was a great father, but we thoroughly understand now how well he was loved and respected by many.
Sincerely,
The Family of Carlton (Chief/GV1) Naegele
