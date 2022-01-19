Name of Red Jacket schools honors Native Americans
To the Editor:
There are more than 70 other school districts in New York that use or reference native American names or references.
Red Jacket, the person, is a historical figure from the 1700s and early 1800s for whom all official portraits and portrayals are identifiable by the large Medal of Freedom medallion displayed on his chest that was given to him by President Washington.
Some activists view any reference to any activity or item that is also used by multiple cultures to be an assault or “theft” of their own culture exclusively. This all-encompassing position is problematic when reviewed with Native American history. It should be noted that Red Jacket was called Red Jacket due to the apparel he wore; Jackets were introduced by Europeans in the 1600s, as were horses, corn, and the wheel. The voluntary adoption of Sagoyawatha’s (Red Jackets name when he was younger) action to embrace parts of European culture and apparel, including the wearing of the Peace Medal, are undeniable examples that definitive and absolute segregation of cultures was not agreeable to him and to the Native Americans he represented as their leader.
Arrows depict and symbolize to “move forward, an advance” as in an increase in knowledge to be gained, advancement in character development, commitment to pursue and achieve, and similar. The feather, used in many cultures worldwide, is intended to indicate an honor for achieving something of admiration (education, sportsmanship, self-discipline for example) and is similar to Red Jacket’s own Freedom Medal, which he wore proudly, and underscoring family-like behavior is more important than family bloodlines.
Egyptian Pharaohs, Roman leaders, European fashion, African tribes, Aztecs and many cultures worldwide have used the display of feathers as indication of earned privilege and pride. Indigenous peoples of this region did not adopt the use of feathered headdress until the 1800s when they adopted it from the other cultures. Various Native American tribes throughout North and South America have differing definitions as to the use and meaning of the feather, ranging from recognition paid to male-only war veterans to providing a filtering method of bad dreams from entering the body.
From the Niagara River to Manhattan, there are tens of thousands of names in New York that are based on Native American names. Selectively removing some and not others should be viewed as selective enforcement and is absolute discrimination. How are streets, government buildings, lakes, rivers, cities, colleges, parks, hospitals, bridges, casinos, tobacco products and other items not offensive, but buildings where character, compassion, fairness, sportsmanship, Native American history, and freedom are taught are?
Clearly, someone needs to break out the peace pipe and set down the crack pipe.
MATT SCHAERTL
Shortsville