To the Editor:
A priest, rendered breathless by the majesty of the Papal Basilica, asked his guide how it was that the Church inspired such creative genius as was everywhere evident during his just-completed tour of St. Peter’s. The response: “Well, Father, that’s what’s possible when you don’t have to accept the low bid.”
Now, I read that Nardozzi was low bid on the Routes 5&20 highway improvements currently underway. And, I’ve observed dozens of construction projects where it is obvious that low bidders cut corners. So what explains the current well-organized, tidy, hazard-free work Nardozzi’s crews are doing along the lakefront? It can’t be that they are neglecting to comply with contract specifics. You can’t specify “professional workmanship.” It’s like pornography: elusive to describe in detail, but one sure knows it when one sees it.
So it must be that the Nardozzi organization somehow self-assures exemplary performance. I wasn’t going to bother to shill for the local contractor, but just recently I saw two workmen run as part of getting work done. One man was jogging while dragging a coil of plastic drainage pipe from storage to point-of-use. Another man ran back to his pick-up to refresh his supply of mark-out paint when his can — inconveniently for the work to be done — emptied.
So, Geneva may have hired the low-bid contractor. But it is getting extraordinarily high quality work — so far. And, there is a great deal to be said for the traffic flow being better than pre-construction, when all one had to do was avoid the potholes.
Bravo, Nardozzi. Please ... continue.
GERALD MASTERS
Geneva