National needed mandate for COVID-19 vaccine?
To the Editor:
We are two decades on from the 9/11 tragedy; 3,000 killed, more than 7,000 injured.
We are now in another crisis, COVID-19. U.S. deaths are nearing 680,000.
If you are hospitalized with COVID-19 and recover, there is about a 50% chance you will suffer from one or more “long-haul” symptoms — difficulty breathing, anxiety, depression, brain fog, fatigue, muscle weakness — for at least a year.
In the U.S., this virus persists because of people who refuse vaccination. These include people who use the excuse that getting vaccinated is “government control,” a “liberal agenda,” or that it is an intrusion on their personal freedom and liberty. These are the same groups who — fueled by Trump’s “macho Americanism” — shunned masks. It is estimated that the deaths would have been at least halved had the previous administration provided facts instead of fantasy and urged mask wearing.
There still are those who are burning masks. Worse, there are several governors who are blocking mask mandates to protect school children. They seem to be ignoring the 14th Amendment: “... nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” It is an example of insanity; the viral meme of “freedom” infecting the process of rational thought.
Though no major religious denominations oppose vaccination, there are some people — honest or disingenuous — who will cite “religious exemption.”
Valid medical exemptions would be a very small number, as there are no known medical conditions which absolutely prevent a person from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
All of these excuses serve only the virus, providing it with warm bodies — petri dishes — in which to multiply and mutate into new variants such as Delta and beyond with each variant possibly more infectious, more deadly, or maybe evasive of the vaccines that have worked so remarkably to this point.
There are no studies which show COVID-19 vaccines do not work.
There are no studies which show masks do not work.
All studies show the vaccines, and masks, work exceptionally well.
One’s personal freedom, liberty, political view or religion in no way bestows a right to expose anyone else to a deadly disease. Doing so deprives others of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Is a national mandate for COVID-19 vaccine needed? It might be medical malpractice to not do so. But some way is needed to remove the viral “freedom” meme, so that the viral COVID-19 can be removed.
TOM SHEEHAN
South Bristol