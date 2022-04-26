‘Never forget’ is how we get to ‘never again’
To the Editor:
“Never forget!” Those are the last words of Mr. Hennessy’s diatribe in “Timely Matters” (Times, April 2) against anyone likening Donald Trump (or anyone else) to Adolf Hitler. He thinks that doing so is frivolous and somehow diminishes the horror of the Holocaust.
He is wrong. “Never forget” is important precisely because that’s how we get to “never again!” Evil did not die with Hitler. It will always exist because we are all capable of it, as individuals and societies. And the kind of evil connected with Hitler is on full display in the world today, often with a wink and a sly “Who, me?” grin on its face, and lots of fans.
So, yes, we must remember. And ring the alarm bells loud and clear when anyone looks like they’re dusting off the fascist or Nazi manuals, updating them for our country, our time.
As for Mr. Trump — well, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, there’s a fair chance that it’s a duck. And if that duck openly admires murderous foreign dictators and domestic militias, loves to perform at mass rallies, whips up race hatred, claims to have supreme authority, refuses to accept election results, and then tries to seize power violently, I’d say we can pretty much tell just what kind of duck it is.
BENGT SWARD
Himrod