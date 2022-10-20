Politics in Lyons is dark and scheming
To the Editor:
I have regularly attended many Wayne County and Lyons town and village meetings. In all these meetings, and during several tries at town council positions, I have never witnessed the dark and dirty scheming as with the current Lyons Town Board.
At the July 24 regular board meeting, one member resigned with a two-week notice. I’m not sure why a two-week notice was needed for monthly meetings? I — and probably others — applied for the position, as the board was going to appoint someone. At the next meeting, Aug. 24, the agenda said “fill vacancies.” The board denies they knew about the second vacancy.
When the town supervisor got to that point, a different board member’s resignation was read. This was a surprise to the audience. After it was read, a relative unknown was immediately appointed to the newest position. That person just happened to be there and sitting right up front. This position will be on the ballot in November. The original resignation occurred at such a critical time that it could have been on the ballot. But serious conniving and dirty politics kept the position off the ballot.
After this plot had been completed, the board admitted to doing it to maintain the integrity of the board. Apparently, they are so full of themselves they don’t think anyone else is capable. The only thing they did was deprive Lyons voters of their legal right to choose their representatives.
Have they actually done anything positive? They’ve been working overtime to get speed-monitoring signs for Alloway. They paved Catherine and Canal streets, but before doing the water and sewer infrastructure. They fought tooth and nail to keep Lucas Dobbins and the Department of Social Services from refurbishing the building on the northeast corner of Broad and Water streets. They fixed the wall across from the Peppermint factory while Franklin Street floods every time it rains. Finally, a year or so ago, $25,000 went out the window to end a contract from which they had a free exit period.
You voters keep reelecting them. You have one ballot choice in November, or you can write someone in.
JIM WEDMAN
Lyons