New columnist offers only more conservative status quo
To the Editor:
Mr. David D’Amico feels compelled to express his thoughts via his column “Voice of D’Amocracy” in the Monday Times. Unfortunately, as evidenced in his Sept. 28 piece, he offers no fresh takes or innovative proposals. Just more from the status quo template so popular among the conservative groupthink.
In his column, Mr. D’Amico decides to take the low road and defend Geneva City Councilman Frank Gaglianese, caught on video expressing a desire to murder numerous peaceful fellow Americans. He even goes so far as to state “If your feelings were hurt, deal with it.” Yet I seem to recall Mr. D’Amico’s feelings being deeply hurt in a not-so-distant Letter to the Editor in which he portrayed himself as mortally offended by a Geneva City Councilwoman choosing not to stand for the pledge. As he points out, the First Amendment allows for freedom of speech. This includes the freedom not to stand for the pledge. Unfortunately for Mr. D’Amico, freedom applies to everyone, not just those his politics align with.
The difference here is that he chose not to defend an act of silent and peaceful protest but of threats of extreme violence and murder.
A Rochester man was arrested recently and charged with a federal crime for allegedly inciting a riot via a Facebook post. And perhaps rightfully so, had he planned to follow through. I wonder if Mr. D’Amico would object to this man’s arrest and claim his posts were simply free speech. The federal government obviously disagreed.
Did Councilman Gaglianese intend to follow through with his threat? Does he deserve the benefit of the doubt when others nationwide are being charged federally for similar threats? Mr. Gaglianese claims his statements were in jest, that he merely wanted to shoot the faces on his computer screen. Except his statement “… and kill everybody” clearly indicates an intention to take life. It certainly makes one wonder.
Oh, and Mr. D’Amico, if your feelings were hurt by any of this, you’re welcome to take your own advice and deal with it.
JOE DICICCO
Romulus