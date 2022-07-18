To the Editor:
RE: Crime and more gun laws:
Laws don’t prevent crime; they define what is unlawful. Police don’t prevent crime; they try to apprehend people who’ve committed a crime. Courts don’t prevent crime; they convict and punish criminals under the law while safeguarding the rights of innocent defendants.
Guns don’t commit crimes; people commit crimes using a gun. So, when will our legislators stop making guns the criminal? Why do they continue to pass more feel-good laws that affect only law-abiding citizens, but not the criminals?
Here is a hypothetical gun law I can see our legislators, and especially our governor, embracing: Convict the gun, but let the criminal using it go scot-free. Sentence the gun to 20 years, or until it’s 55 years old. It’s cheaper to lock up the gun than the criminal.
We all know these new laws, including the SAFE Act, don’t work. But that would be too simple for our governor and legislators to understand. Instead of more gun laws, address criminal use of weapons — not just only guns? Doesn’t bail reform have something to do with criminals getting guns?
Any chance defunding our police might be encouraging this current violent crime wave? Maybe, instead of doing this to our police, we should defund, reinvent and reform our legislators and governor? When will our Republic of the people, by the people, and for the people be returned to us — or taken back by us.
RICK NUDD
Walworth