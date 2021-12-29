New York state must lower OT threshold for farmworkers
To the Editor:
In response to the Seneca County Farm Bureau statement penned by Kelsey DeCloux (Times, Dec. 7) and probably the entire NY Farm Bureau (of which I am a member):
Frankly, I am tired of the specious threat that our regional farms will go out of business and that their workers will lose wages if farmworkers get paid equitably for their efforts, specifically if the overtime threshold for farmworkers is lowered to the same 40 hours that the rest of hourly workers enjoy. We heard the same argument when farmworkers were recently granted overtime at 60 hours but the farms are still here. I know the difficulty of running a business, dependent on the federal and state governments to control income, but I also know the moral obligation I had to pay my 200+ former employees fair wages and benefits, commensurate with the work they did and equitable with all other workers in our economy.
Some facts are noteworthy. Farmers supported President Trump’s effort to freeze wage increases for only farmworkers; and while deemed essential workers, they have not received equal access to federal stimulus dollars. Farmworkers in NYS, in fact, do not enjoy the “second highest (wages) in the nation,” rather the federally demanded minimum wage for farmworkers in NYS is the 20th highest in the nation (www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor/wages/adverse-effect-wage-rates). And contrary to popular opinion, NY farmworkers on average are paid less than the average hired labor in our region of the country, with livestock workers paid even less than field workers (https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/x920fw89s/p5548t195/qb98ng22n/fmla1121.pdf).
It remains imperative that facts remain the essential starting point in the discussion so that all workers in New York are treated fairly and paid equitably. I understand the difficulties in running a business with the need to control costs, but the survival of farms cannot be on the backs of farmworkers; the workers deserve better.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action
for Racial Equality
Sodus