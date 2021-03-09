To the Editor:
My fellow New Yorkers,
I was born and raised in Upstate New York and am a career Marine Corps officer. I have commanded Marines and sailors at every level from platoon through regiment and fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan. I am a proud New Yorker.
Please realize that Gov. Cuomo, through his disastrous March 25 executive order directing COVID patients must be admitted to NY nursing homes, killed five times as many Americans as Osama Bin Ladin.
Wake up, New York. Remove this governor.
Respectfully,
C. G. DOWNS
Lt. Col. (Ret), U.S. Marine Corps
Jacksonville, N.C.