To the Editor:
The latest draft of the 2020 Geneva City Zoning Update is flawed in its zoning of residential properties. Consultants Barton and Loguidice eliminated all the old zoning categories of R-1, R-2 and Agricultural Residential. The proposed new zoning would allow dense housing to be built in all single-family neighborhoods and reduce the diversity of housing options in the City of Geneva.
Under existing zoning, the minimum lot size for residences ranges from 8,500 square feet to 20,000. With the new proposed zoning of Dec. 5, 2020 the largest residential lots are only 4,000 square feet, called Low Density Residential and the smallest are 2,500, called Mixed Use-Residential. If passed by City Council, the new 2020 zoning proposal would narrow the range of housing.
The new zoning makes an exception for historic homes on South Main Street, Lochland Road and a few on Jay, Pulteney and Washington streets. Properties in the historic overlay district are exempt from some of the new specifications proposed for the rest of the city.
How can a 40-by-100-foot lot set back five feet from the road be defined as Low Density?
Under the proposal, housing lots on Slosson Lane and Jay Street are zoned Low Density Residential.
City housing lots on Snell Road are zoned Mixed Use Residential, which allows multi-family and three-story apartment houses. A developer could use the side yard of a house on Snell Road or Jay Street to build a three-story apartment under the proposed zoning.
How are other ares near Geneva zoned?
In the village of Newark, the minimum lot size for R-1, single family is 10,000 square feet.
In Canandaigua, the minimum lot size for R-1, single family detached residential, is 19,000 square feet. The minimum lot for a mobile home in a mobile home park is 4,000 square feet. A mobile home in Canandaigua has the same lot size as a single family home under Low Density zoning in Geneva.
The new proposal assumes that most Genevans want to live on a lot of 2,500 to 4,000 square feet. Although a survey of Genevans’ housing preferences was conducted last year, fewer than 50 people responded, according to one city councilman.
Members of the Slosson Lane Neighborhood Association still have a chance to give input to the consultants. A Zoom meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. Residents may ask to speak or to have written comments put in the record by emailing Klabbe@geneva.ny.us. by noon on Feb. 11.
Go to the City of Geneva Facebook page for more information on new zoning.
We need to reject the density of residential housing in the new zoning code. Older zoning categories, such as Agricultural Residential, need to be retained. Low Density Residential should be larger.
MARY and MICHAEL BOGIN
Geneva