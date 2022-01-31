Newark resident says ash borer was here earlier
To the Editor:
I read with interest the recent article by David Shaw (Times, Jan. 11) regarding the emerald ash borer beetle.
I’ve seen many write-ups locally over the last few years. Most usually, and this article was no exception, it is reported the beetle came to this area in the late 1990s/early 2000s.
I purchased wooded land in Wayne County in the mid-1980s, and through the late ‘80s cleared land to build a house, put in a yard, and perform such other extraneous activities for a “homestead.” During this time, many trees needed to come down to make way, and many were dead ash. They exhibited all the trademarks (D-shaped holes under the bark and the intricate trail marks under the bark) of the emerald ash borer.
I had and have many chunks of this as firewood and passed this information during this time frame to those “knowledgeable” in the field and was informed that because they were not aware of the beetle’s presence in Wayne County at that time, it didn’t happen.
Just a thought.
RALPH MILLER
Newark